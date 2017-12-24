Seawolf Brewery charity auction to benefit the Navy Seal Foundation

Annapolis-based Seawolf Brewery will roll out its first style of craft beer – SPECIAL HOPS IPA – to the public on December 28 during two events around historic City Dock.

First, Mills Fine Wine & Spirits and Seawolf Brewery will host a tasting from 10am-1pm, coincident with the Military Bowl parade up Main Street. Then, the Seawolf Brewery Team heads to the opposite side of Ego Alley to Dock Street Bar & Grill for a SPECIAL HOPS IPA Tap Takeover & Military Bowl Watch Party from 1pm-7pm. At 5 PM there will be a charity auction to benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation. The auction will include Seawolf Brewery and Special Hops IPA active wear made by Signature Teamwear of Annapolis, and sports memorabilia signed by Naval Academy Graduate athletes. “It’s the season for giving and our team wanted to give back to our nation’s warriors, their families, to the Navy, and to our community. The Navy SEAL Foundation coincides with the theme of our beer release.” Said Seawolf Brewery partner Alan Beal. Beal also puts out a challenge, “If any former Navy athletes would like to donate signed memorabilia for the auction, that would be great, they can do so by contacting us through our website. It’s for a great cause.”

Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot will be attending the event and will make an Official Proclamation commemorating Seawolf Brewery’s 1st craft beer release.

Seawolf Brewery is also an official sponsor of the WNAV Military Bowl broadcast. WNAV will also be at Dock Street after the game.

SPECIAL HOPS IPA is a bold and adventurous 6.6% ABV IPA recipe by award-winning Maryland Brewmaster and Seawolf Brewery Partner Bob Rupprecht.

“Our philosophy with our debut is to brew a straightforward, balanced IPA that refreshes, pairs with food, and continues to call you back for more,” Rupprecht said. “SPECIAL HOPS is a worthy of the name, a simple malt bill that provides a solid backbone for the Azacca, Centennial, and Simcoe hops to play against. We worked a long time to perfect this blend, and we’re sure discriminating beer lovers are going to love it.”

