Schuh to put $1.4 million into Downs Park

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced the County plans to invest more than $1.4 million to improve Downs Park in Pasadena.

“This investment will continue to improve the experience for our citizens who enjoy the majesty of Downs,” said Schuh. “These improvements to Downs Park will ensure it remains a destination for our citizens for generations to come.”

This $1.4 million plan will fund the patching and resurfacing of parking lots, roads, trails and two basketball courts at the 242 acre regional park on Pinehurst Road in Pasadena.

The plan also calls for more than $670,000 for the rehabilitation of the existing amphitheater, which hosts a popular concert series.

“I am excited to see these upgrades coming to Downs,” said Councilman Derek Fink, who represents the area. “These improvements demonstrate the County Executive’s commitment to improve Pasadena’s quality of life.”

Downs Park offers a fishing pier, children’s playground, two basketball courts and an amazing view of the Chesapeake Bay. The park property has a rich history which has been preserved by the Downs Park Historical Society. Volunteer groups include the Friends of Downs Park, Garden Volunteers, Volunteers-in-the-Park and the Downs Park Quilters Guild.

The project is made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

