Schuh to pay off all outstanding school meal debt

County Executive Steve Schuh today announced that Anne Arundel County will pay off all outstanding school meal debt for Anne Arundel County Public School students.

“The holiday season is a time for generosity and giving to those who need it the most,” said Schuh. “This small gesture is our way of showing that we understand the challenges that many working families in our County face.”

The proposal by Schuh to pay off the meal debt was passed the council on December 18th, 2017, as part of second quarter financial transfer legislation. The funding will be conveyed to the 21st Century Education Foundation, which will convey it to the school system. The payment will not only help families in need, but continue to cultivate communities of wellness, a key goal of the Wellness Council on which school system and county agency representatives sit.

“There is great need across our county and that need certainly impacts our students,” AACPS Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This effort will certainly help those students and their families, and we are most appreciative.”

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools meal program is operated by The Division of Food and Nutrition Services. Anne Arundel County Public Schools recognizes that school meals are an important part of student’s health and wellness. The $30 million dollar operation is self-funding receiving revenue from Federal and State reimbursements along with student and staff food sales. This program receives no county funds.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB