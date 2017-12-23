Schuh to host “King’s Dream: Then and Now” in January

County Executive Steve Schuh and Anne Arundel United will host a special event honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to include a screening of his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and presentations by experts called “King’s Dream: Then and Now.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pascal Center for Performing Arts at Anne Arundel Community College. Doors will open and a welcoming reception will start at 6 p.m.

“There is so much we can learn from Dr. King through his words and his deeds,” said Schuh. “His message of peace and mutual respect lives on today, and we have an obligation to teach his legacy to the young people of today.”

Featured speakers will include Dr. Lester Brooks from Anne Arundel Community College, former Maryland Delegate and Baltimore Councilman Keiffer J. Mitchell, Jr. and civil rights activist Carl Snowden.

Lester Brooks is a history professor at Anne Arundel Community College who has taught U.S. History, African American History and Civil War History for more than 30 years. He earned his master’s degree from Howard University and his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

Keiffer Jackson Mitchell, Jr. is a special advisor to Governor Larry Hogan. He is a former Baltimore City Councilman and State Delegate and comes from a storied political family in Maryland. His grandfather was the late civil rights activist Clarence Mitchell, Jr.

Carl Snowden is a former Annapolis Alderman and lifelong civil rights activist, starting with his protest of high school policies in 1970. He founded the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee Inc., and was instrumental in bringing a King Memorial to Anne Arundel Community College.

Please RSVP for the event via Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/133222000703146/

Please note that if you need special accommodations for this event, contact Derek Matthews at [email protected] or by calling 410-222-1095. Please make a request at least seven days in advance of this event. TTY users, please call via Maryland 7-1-1.

