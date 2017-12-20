“Herrmann
Report: Annapolis’ Market House may close at end of year

A story broken by the Baltimore Business Journal (subscription) reveals that the current Market House operator has no interest in pursuing a short-term lease extension and is prepared to close the facility at the end of the year.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal:

An operator of Annapolis’ Market House says he might shut down a majority of stalls in the waterfront marketplace at the end of the year if city officials don’t agree on a plan for the building’s future before then.

Harvey Blonder’s lease on five of the Market House’s six stalls expires Dec. 31, Annapolis’ city manager confirmed Wednesday.

But Blonder said he doesn’t want to sign any short-term extensions.

“We are not interested in doing anything on a month-to-month basis,” he told the Baltimore Business Journal. “It will probably be closing down.”

The market’s sixth vendor, Firenzes Gelateria & Cafe, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Annapolis City Council has yet to determine a future direction for the historic, 5,342-square-foot building at City Dock.

Blonder is the operator of one of the two companies selected to negotiate a long-term lease with the City. The other is a company formed by a business partner of the current Mayor, Gavin Buckley.

