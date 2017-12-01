Repairs complete. Hillman Garage once again open

Mayor Michael Pantelides announced now that the recent repairs at Hillman Garage are complete and all the parking spots in the garage are available to visitors, the city has numerous parking options available during the Holiday Season.

Free, Three-Hour Parking at Meters: The city is once again offering three hours of free parking at metered spaces downtown through January 1, 2018. The three hours of free parking is available at all bagged parking spots on Main Street, Francis Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street, City Dock, Calvert Street and Market Space. This benefit is for three hours only. Violators will be ticketed.

Expanded Circulator Service: The city is also providing extended Circulator service for Midnight Madness on December 7th, December 14th and December 21st. On these days, there will be two free Circulators that will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. One shuttle will run from West Gate Circle to Church Circle, and another will run from West Gate Circle to City Dock via Duke of Gloucester, east on Randall Street, up Prince George Street to College Avenue, and back to West Street.

Online Prepay Discounts: For Midnight Madness, guests who prepay for parking at www.AnnapolisParking.com can purchase all day parking for just $5 in the Gott’s Court Garage and the Knighton Garage.

To explore the city’s many parking options, go to www.AnnapolisParking.com.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB