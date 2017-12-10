Rain, sleet, snow or hail, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade never disappoints (PHOTOS)

Despite the snow. Despite the bitter cold. Absent a fire at the Annapolis Yacht Club, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade goes on. Thousands were on hand either at City Dock, on the Harbor Queen for the Queen of All Food Drives, or lining the banks of the Annapolis Harbor or Spa Creek as the forty or so boats lit up the cold December sky.

Hey, and if you want a shot at a $100 gift card and got your own great photo from the parade. There’s a contest for that from Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

All images ©2017 Glenn A. Miller Photography |Glenn A. Miller for Eye On Annapolis

