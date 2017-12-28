Police arrest two in West Street robbery of Annapolis vape shop

On December 27, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for a robbery at the Mr. Smoke located at 2020 West Street in Annapolis. An employee stated that two suspects armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money. The suspects took money and 2 vapes before fleeing through a rear door of the store. Several units responded and observed a vehicle occupied by males matching the descriptions given of the suspects in the area of Hudson Street and West Street. When officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle the two occupants fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and search of the area, officers located and apprehended one of the suspects, Abdullah Khalil Ismaeel Michelle, on Jennifer Road near Medical Parkway on December 27th.

As a result of the investigation, the second suspect, Aaron Isaiah White, involved in this robbery was identified. The suspect was observed walking in the area of Route 450/Route 50 on the morning of December 28, 2017 and taken into custody.

Suspects/arrested:

Aaron Isaiah White | 22 | 1100 Block 3rd St NW, Washington, DC

Abdullah Khalil Ismaeel Michelle | 36 | No Fixed Address

