New Years Eve in Annapolis

This years early fireworks means even more fun activities for the kids before the fireworks show at Weems-Whelan Memorial Field located behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Bates Middle School. Building upon last years success there will be even more family friendly activities the afternoon of New Year’s Eve (December 31,2017)

The fun begins from 3-5pm as the ball fields are filled with fun free activities for kids including four inflatable kids attractions, two crafts stations from the Tattered Hatters and the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, setups from both the police and fire departments, food trucks and live music by local teen bands from Lee Priddy Music Academy. Fireworks go off at 5:30pm.

Park for free (2pm -2am NYE) nearby at Park Place Annapolis garage and either take the short walk to the ball fields or the Free Circulator Bus. Those with a handicap tag can also park in the Weems-Whelan Parking lot located off Spa Road.

After the fireworks stay in town and take advantage of the free parking at Park Place and walk or take the free Circulator Bus on West Street to dinner in the Annapolis Arts District. West Street is like a winter wonderland with the Holiday Light Canopy now covering the street from Park Place to Church Circle.

Dinner options along West Street include:

Azure, Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen / Wine Bar, Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge, Lemongrass Annapolis, Sailor Oyster Bar, Baroak, Chesapeake Brewing Company, Level , Tsunami Sushi Bar and Lounge, El Toro Bravo, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, Luna Blu Ristorante, Stan and Joe’s Saloon, Rams Head Tavern Annapolis and Reynolds Tavern in Annapolis

For those wishing a New Years Eve celebration without the kids check out these events in the Annapolis Arts District.

Carpaccio – Champagne Toast

Fado – ChiveNYE 5.0 Chive New Year’s Eve bash is here!

Metropolitan – Featuring Area 301

Sailor Oyster Bar – oysters and champagne

Stan and Joes Saloon – Sean Hetrick and the Leftovers

Luna Blu – Special 4-course dinner (reservations required)

Rams Head On Stage – Ridin in the Near Year with NRB

Rams Head Tavern – Skribe

Reynolds Tavern – Romantic Dinner