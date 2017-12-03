Navy to take on UVA Cavaliers in Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, today announced that the United States Naval Academy and the University of Virginia have accepted invitations to play in the 10th anniversary Military Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“We are thrilled to renew this regional matchup in our 10th anniversary game,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Navy and Coach Ken Niumatalolo annually show that they deserve a place in college football’s upper echelon and we are happy to welcome Virginia back to the postseason. Congratulations to Coach Bronco Mendenhall for the work he has done turning around the Cavaliers. We look forward to a great Bowl Week in Washington and another awesome gameday in Annapolis.”

Navy (6-5) will be making its third appearance in the Military Bowl. The Mids lost to Wake Forest, 29-19, in the inaugural EagleBank Bowl at RFK Stadium in 2008 and beat Pittsburgh, 44-28, in the 2015 Military Bowl in Annapolis.

“Exposure to the great city of Washington with all of its historic attractions will be a wonderful experience for our Midshipmen,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “Then with the main event on our home turf against a successful team from the ACC completes what I call the total postseason package. You combine those two factors and it’s easy to see why the Military Bowl was the top possible bowl for Navy to play in this year. Thanks to Steve Beck and his staff and of course Commissioner Mike Aresco and Scott Draper of the American Athletic Conference for all their hard work over the last month.”

“Our players are excited about the opportunity to play one last game in what is hallowed ground at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium,” said Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo. “Having the opportunity to represent the American Athletic Conference against a team from the ACC makes it even more exciting. The 34 seniors that will be playing their last football game for Navy deserve to play in front of a full house at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium one final time.”

This will be the 14th bowl appearance in 15 years for Navy, which concludes its regular season by playing Army on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Philadelphia.

Led by a group of seniors focused on setting a “New Standard,” Virginia (6-6) will be making its first bowl appearance since 2011. It will be the Cavaliers’ first-ever appearance in the Military Bowl. The Cavaliers own victories over William & Mary (28-10), UConn (38-18), Boise State (42-23), Duke (28-21), North Carolina (20-14) and Georgia Tech (40-36). The Cavaliers lost to Indiana (34-17), Boston College (41-10), Pitt (31-14), Louisville (38-21), Miami (44-28) and Virginia Tech (10-0).

This will be the 40th meeting between the two schools, but the first since 1994. Navy leads the all-time series, 28-11, but Virginia is riding a five-game winning streak in the series, beating the Midshipmen annually from 1990 to 1994, including a 47-10 victory in Annapolis on Sept. 10, 1994.

Virginia’s coach at that time was George Welsh, who guided the Cavaliers from 1982 to 2000 and is the all-time winningest coach in school history. Welsh previously coached Navy from 1973 to 1981 and his 55 victories at Navy are second only to current Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Navy fans can purchase tickets to attend the Military Bowl or donate tickets right now at https://goo.gl/MP2D9H or by calling 1-800-US4-NAVY during business hours. Ticket prices are $80 for the lower level, $60 for the upper level and $25 for standing room only. Donated tickets are $60 and will be given to either midshipmen or enlisted personnel in the area.

Navy season ticket holders that donate 10 or more tickets will receive 10% off their 2018 season tickets.

Additionally, the Naval Academy class competition will be in effect which includes: 30% off 2018 Navy Football Season Tickets to the class that donates the highest amount of tickets for every member of the class that donates four or more tickets; 25% off 2018 Navy Football Season Tickets to the class that donates the second highest amount of tickets for every member of the class that donates four or more tickets; 20% off 2018 Navy Football Season Tickets to the class that donates the third highest amount of tickets for every member of the class that donates four or more tickets and 10% off 2018 Navy Football Season Tickets for any class that donates 100 or more tickets for every member of that class that donates four or more tickets.

The Brigade of Midshipmen Bowl Game Tailgate brought to you by the Naval Academy Business Services Division will take place from 10:30 AM-1:30 PM. Cost is $50 for adults, $30 for children (ages 5-12) and you can sponsor a midshipman for $50. The menu includes a fully smoked whole pig, pulled pork BBQ, herb roasted chicken, slow smoked beef BBQ, au gratin potatoes, jumbo shrimp, seared scallops and a warm beverage station. You can purchase tailgate wristbands online at usna.com/bowlgame

Fans are reminded that although the game will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, it is not a Navy administered contest and some traditional accommodations will not be available for this contest. All of Navy’s tickets will be on the blue or press box side of the stadium.

Source : USNAAA

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports