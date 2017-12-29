Navy rushes into the history books, routs Virginia 49-7 in Military Bowl

Navy scored seven rushing touchdowns behind sophomore QB Malcolm Perry (2) and junior QB Zach Abey (5) and together combined for 122 of the teams 452 total rushing yards. Navy’s 452 rushing yards set a Military Bowl record but ranks second for the school bowl record of 467 set in 2005’s Poinsettia Bowl against Colorado State.

“I’m really proud of our seniors,” said Head Coach Niumatalolo, “that’s the best we’ve played all year.”

The seven rushing touchdowns broke the Military Bowl record set by Maryland in 2010 when they posted six rushing touchdowns against ECU. Abey’s five TD’s broke the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a bowl game, tied the record for total touchdowns in a bowl game (Reggie Campbell in 2005) and broke the Military Bowl record for rushing touchdowns despite seeing a reduced role under center.

“At the end of the day, I just came in and I wanted to play,” said Abey on his production in his new role as a short down signal caller.

Abey also moved into sole possession of second place on Navy’s all-time single-season rushing yards list on a 39-yard run in the 3rd quarter. He finished his junior year with 1,413 yards and is only the second player in school history to rush for 1,400 or more yards in a season (Napoleon McCallum had 1,587).

Malcolm Perry and fullback Chris High combined for 215 yards rushing, making this the fifth time this season that Navy has had a pair of 100-yard rushers, tying the school record for most in a single season (2006).

“I feel like the way we practiced all week, that really helped us and we finally put a full game together,” said sophomore quarterback Malcolm Perry, “we played Navy football today.”

Navy’s offense wasn’t the only unit firing on all cylinders on Thursday. The defense held Virginia to just 30 yards on the ground, the fewest allowed by an opponent since 2009 (Rice). The defense only allowed 175 total yards of offense (145 passing) and held Virginia 4-13 (.307) on third down.

The defense also forced three turnovers. Junior safety Sean Williams picked off Virginia QB Kurt Benkert in the second quarter, while senior DE Tyler Sayles picked up a Benkert fumble and Elan Nash recovered a fumbled punt return.

Navy is now 11-11-1 all-time in bowl games and has won four of their last five. With this game in the books, the Navy Midshipmen finish out the 2017 season with a winning record of 7-6.

