MSP seeking identity of body found in Glen Burnie

State Police investigators release a composite sketch in attempt to identify a victim whose remains were found along I-695 in Anne Arundel County in September.

Police believe the victim, whose remains were found on September 22, 2017, is an Asian/Hispanic male, 5’2”, in his late 20’s or early 30’s. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined the victim’s manner of death as trauma to his head. Although the cause is still pending, nothing has been ruled out as this case continues to be investigated as a possible homicide.

State Police homicide investigators worked with the Baltimore County Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to create the composite sketch. Police are hopeful that someone will recognize the victim and come forward with a possible identity.

At 4:30 p.m. on September 22, 2017, remains of the victim were found down an embankment along I-695 in Anne Arundel County by a motorist who stopped on the shoulder of the inner loop ramp of I-695 to Rt. 10 south. While out of his car, the driver saw what appeared to be human remains and called 911.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded, along with the investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians. Investigators found human skeletal remains lying on top of the ground. The remains were clothed. No identification was found with or near the body.

Anyone with information about this death or who recognizes the victim pictured in the composite sketch is urged to contact Maryland State Police investigators working this case at 410-996-7881. Callers may remain anonymous.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB