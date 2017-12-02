MLL’s Chesapeake Bayhawks propose sports complex for Crownsville

The Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group (CSEG) revealed plans on Thursday for a multi-sport field and performance complex, featuring a stadium and amphitheater, to be the home for Major League Lacrosse’s Chesapeake Bayhawks. The new complex will be constructed in a phased approach, situated in Crownsville, MD, where the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds and former Crownsville Hospital currently reside.

​

Phase one of the project will begin on the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, between Generals Highway and Crownsville Road, to feature the first MLL-dedicated amphitheater facility in the country. The Chesapeake Bayhawks, the most successful team in MLL history, was purchased in 2010 and relocated to Annapolis, MD, by team Owner and CEO of CSEG, Brendan Kelly. All Bayhawks home games are currently hosted at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The phases following the improvements to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds will complete the state-of-the-art complex; to include a 10,000-seat stadium, 20 multi-sport fields, ample parking, structural amenities, and a generous promenade featuring restaurants and retail locations.

“As an organization, we are determined to lead the way in growing the sport of lacrosse and building the MLL as a successful league and business, and these developments make that goal a reality for decades to come. We have the support of our state and local government to help develop all youth athletes in the mid-Atlantic who will benefit from the usage of this complex,” stated Brendan Kelly.

Giving back to the community is a pillar of CSEG and the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ mission. This project creates a destination that satisfies an existing void for youth sports organizations, schools and community groups in Maryland. In addition, significant sports and entertainment revenues will be realized for Anne Arundel County and the state of Maryland, all at a time when our nation is realizing an explosion in youth sports. According to HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, the youth sports industry drives $9 billion in discretionary spending annually, with 20% growth each year.

“This is the busiest corridor in the country, with over 8 million people living within a 50 mile radius. Five major airports are within two hours and Baltimore-Washington International boasts the second largest Southwest hub in the country,” said Mark Burdett, President of both the Chesapeake Bayhawks and CSEG. “We have over half a million weekly commuters on I-97. These commuters combined with 200 plus events each year, in a complex that features lodging, retail and a multi-sport array of fields, is a perfect way to capitalize on this growing industry while supporting hundreds of thousands of sports fans and families per year. We project an economic impact of over $125 million annually.”

Centrally located, with ease of access through a proposed on/off ramp at I-97, this complex will serve youth athletes, students, families and entertainment-seekers in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia metro areas and beyond.

Through strategic partnership with national leaders in tech and telecom, the complex will feature innovative technologies unlike any other facility of its kind in the United States. Connecting everybody where they play, each field will be equipped with a cutting-edge network, built to curate a live stream of events for family and friends unable to attend in person, straight to any screen.

