“Herrmann
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Military Bowl Parade (Video + Images)

| December 28, 2017
Rams Head

10th Annual Military Bowl Parade in Annapolis, MD was held on December 28, 2017.

The Budweiser Clydesdales led the Military Bowl Parade along with 13 recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor including Hershel “Woody” Williams who is the oldest living recipient. Williams and Speaker Mike Busch rode atop the wagon for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales are brought to the parade and the Military Bowl by Neal Katcef and Katcef Brothers Distributing, the region’s largest distributor of Budweiser.

We had an awesome vantage point as the parade kicked off from City Dock.

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
“Watermark