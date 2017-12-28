Military Bowl Parade (Video + Images)

10th Annual Military Bowl Parade in Annapolis, MD was held on December 28, 2017.

The Budweiser Clydesdales led the Military Bowl Parade along with 13 recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor including Hershel “Woody” Williams who is the oldest living recipient. Williams and Speaker Mike Busch rode atop the wagon for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Clydesdales are brought to the parade and the Military Bowl by Neal Katcef and Katcef Brothers Distributing, the region’s largest distributor of Budweiser.

We had an awesome vantage point as the parade kicked off from City Dock.

