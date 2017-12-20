Military Bowl announces 2017 sponsors

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, today proudly announced its lineup of sponsors for this year’s 10th anniversary game on Thursday, December 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The National Capital Region’s college football bowl game continues to be supported by many longtime partners throughout the area with several new sponsors coming on board as well.

Title sponsor Northrop Grumman and charitable partner USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore are in their eighth season working with the bowl. Sponsoring the Military Bowl is one more way for Northrop Grumman to support the work of the USO and its mission of connecting service members to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association also returns as the hosting sponsor of the game. Founding Partner Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, has supported the Bowl since its inception and looks forward to the teams and fans enjoying the hospitality of the Nation’s Capital.

Military Bowl Five-Star Sponsors include Marriott International and 3M.

The JW Marriott Washington DC, Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel and The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection serve as official hotels for the teams, bands and fans.

3M is in its third season partnering with the Military Bowl and this year increased its engagement, including the addition of the 3M Play to Win Award, which will honor one special youngster from the National Capital Region.

Military Bowl Four-Star Sponsors include the Maryland Department of Commerce; Under Armour; Dell EMC; and Future Tech Enterprise.

Military Bowl Three-Star Sponsors include American Airlines, which is the official airline carrier of the Military Bowl; Katcef Brothers Inc.-Budweiser; Navy Federal Credit Union; NewDay USA; Shapiro, Lifschitz and Schram; Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, which is the sponsor of the Salute to Heroes Dinner on Dec. 27; and the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

Military Bowl Two-Star Sponsors include Allstate; Alpha Industries; Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Fidelity Investments; GE Aviation; GEICO; Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union; Software AG; and Vencore, Inc.

Military Bowl One-Star Sponsors include Hunton & Williams; PrimeSport; and VPC, Inc.

Military Bowl Supporting Sponsor Capital Bank, N.A. also is the title sponsor of the DC Touchdown Club. Driven is the official VIP car service provider of the Military Bowl. WRNR is the official radio partner of the Military Bowl Parade. Fidelity First is a sponsor of the Military Bowl Parade. Lyft is the official rideshare partner of the Military Bowl.

Supporting Sponsors also include the Chesapeake Bayhawks; the City of Annapolis; Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis; Eversheds Sutherland LLP; and football helmet manufacturer VICIS.

“As the Military Bowl continues to grow, we are thrilled to be joined by such a wonderful lineup of sponsors,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Their participation and support allows us to put on this terrific game, raise awareness of our nation’s military and contribute to the USO.”

The 10th anniversary Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, matches the Navy Midshipmen and Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Starting at $25, Military Bowl tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook. Fans also are encouraged to download the Military Bowl app.

