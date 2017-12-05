Midnight Madness starts this week!

A very special thank you to premier sponsor, Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis for their ongoing support!

Some of our Featured Attractions:

Snowflake Alley: A magical passageway to a delightful evening of fun, entertainment, shopping deals and treats to eat. | Main Street (Cabbage Alley)

| Main Street (Cabbage Alley) Holiday Light Canopy over West Street / Annapolis Arts District

To make your experience more enjoyable:

The City of Annapolis will offer FREE 3-hour parking at metered spaces,

​The Calvert Street Parking Garage at 19 St Johns Street is Free Parking between 6pm and 6am

​Gott’s Court and Knighton Parking Garages are $5 for all day parking when you pre-pay at www.annapolisparking.com

Free Circulator buses

The historic, brick-lined streets will be full of carolers, choirs, musicians, and other street performers. There will be fun photo opportunities for all ages. Many downtown merchants offer complimentary refreshments, specials, shopping incentives and a personalized approach to customer service that is certain to create a delightful sense of community and belonging. Please come out on December 7th, 14th or 21st!