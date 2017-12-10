MIDN Michael Wallace named Schwarzman Scholar

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Michael Wallace, 21, of Taylor, Mich., has been selected as a Schwarzman Scholar. This year, over 4,000 candidates competed for one of the 142 scholarships awarded.

Wallace is an Honors Operations Research major and Mandarin Chinese minor. At the Academy, he has served as the Academics Officer for 12th Company, Vice President of the USNA Finance and Investment Club and played starting forward on the Brigade’s champion intramural soccer team. He has a 4.0 GPA and is currently a Trident Scholar. For the past two summers, Wallace has interned at Sandia National Laboratories, researching strategies for nuclear weapons non-proliferation.

Wallace is a 2014 graduate of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy in Detroit, Mich. As a midshipman, he has participated in a summer study abroad program at Hangzhou Normal University in Hangzhou, China, a semester study abroad program at Donghua University in Shanghai, and an internship at FTI Consulting in Shanghai. Through the Schwarzman Scholars program Wallace will pursue a master’s in Global Affairs with a concentration in Economics and Business at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, and is interested in learning more about the economic relationship between the United States and China. Following his time in the Schwarzman Scholars program, Wallace will report to Nuclear Power School in Charleston, S.C., where he will begin the training pipeline to join the submarine force.

Schwarzman Scholarships provide a year of study at the Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University in Beijing. Schwarzman Scholars are chosen based on academic aptitude and intellectual ability, leadership potential, entrepreneurial spirit, ability to anticipate paradigm changes, exemplary character, and desire to understand other cultures, perspectives and positions. The inaugural class was enrolled in 2016 and the program was inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship, which was founded in 1902 to promote international understanding and peace, and is designed to meet the challenges of the 21st century and beyond. Blackstone Co-Founder Stephen A. Schwarzman personally contributed over $100 million to the program and is leading a fundraising campaign to raise an additional $500 million from private sources to endow the program in perpetuity. The $600 million endowment will support up to 200 scholars annually from the U.S., China, and around the world for a one-year Master’s Degree program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, one of China’s most prestigious universities and an indispensable base for the country’s scientific and technological research.

