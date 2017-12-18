Merry Christmas Annapolis, boat shows share nearly $500K in profits with City Council

At Monday’s City Council meeting Paul Jacobs, President and General Manager of Annapolis Boat Shows, presented the Mayor and the City Council with $464,088.68 for the use of City Dock and Ego Alley for two weeks in October, representing 45 percent of receipts for tickets sold at the fall boat shows. Each year the total is determined through an allocation of ticket sales. A 10 percent entertainment tax is paid to the State of Maryland, which the City of Annapolis receives a portion. Half of the remaining balance is paid to the City of Annapolis for the use of City Dock.

In his presentation Jacobs thanked city residents for their patience during the shows when the streets, restaurants, hotels and parking lots are filled to capacity saying: “In October alone, the regional economic impact is more than $112 million. Hotels are sold out and restaurants are filled nightly ensuring some of their best weeks of their year, and an entire cottage industry is made up of citizens renting rooms and houses to support the 80,000+ visitors to the shows. Despite the inconvenience we hope boat shows are good for business.”

Jacobs went on to say that since taking ownership four years ago, the boat shows have stepped up efforts to support the city of Annapolis in a multitude of ways. In addition to the nearly half-million-dollars-per-year in rents paid to the city, the Annapolis Boat Shows purchased and donated all the parking kiosks along Dock Street, and in the Newman and Donner lots, replacing parking meters. The boat shows also worked closely with the Dept. of Public Works and paid for all outside contracting needed to prepare the Newman parking lot for eventual grading and resurfacing.

“We made another big commitment to downtown by signing a long term lease on 2400 square feet of office space at 110 Compromise Building – our new permanent home,” Jacobs said.

Each year the Annapolis Boat Shows contributes to the fund raising efforts of a couple of dozen non-profits and charitable organizations, including Marine Trade Association of Maryland, Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, Eastport Elementary, Knights of Columbus, Annapolis Elementary, Mount Zion Church, Annapolis High School Band Boosters, St. Mary’s, and the Optimist’s Club, among others.

In an effort to support the maritime industry hardest hit by the destruction of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Annapolis Boat Shows partnered with Pusser’s Caribbean Grille and Annapolis Waterfront Hotel to host a campaign during the fall Sail and Power Boat Shows that raised more than $251,000 in hurricane relief.

