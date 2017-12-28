“Herrmann
LIVE BLOG: Military Bowl | Navy Vs University of Virginia | 130pm | December 28, 2017

The final football game of 2017 will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis this afternoon as the 10th Military Bowl pits the Navy Midshipmen against the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Navy (6-6) is making its third appearance in the Military Bowl and its second at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Mids lost to Wake Forest, 29-19, in the inaugural EagleBank Bowl at RFK Stadium in 2008 and beat Pittsburgh, 44-28, in the 2015 Military Bowl in Annapolis.

This will be the 14th bowl appearance in 15 years for Navy.

Virginia (6-6) will be making its first bowl appearance since 2011. It will be the Cavaliers’ first appearance in the Military Bowl.

This will be the 40th meeting between the two schools and the first since 1994. The two teams first met back in 1889 (26-6 win by Navy in Annapolis). Navy leads the all-time series, 28-11, but Virginia is riding a five-game winning streak against the Mids, beating Navy annually from 1990 to 1994, including a 47-10 victory in Annapolis on Sept. 10, 1994.

In 2013, The Military Bowl entered into a 7-year agreement with Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to host the game. This is the 5th year in Annapolis.

Prior to the game, festivities in DC and Annapolis kept people busy. The day started out with the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The parade went from the City Dock in Annapolis and ended at the stadium where a free tailgate , sponsored by Budweiser and Katcef Brothers awaited fans! Included at the tailgate was the 3rd Annual Bud & Burgers Battle. For a separate admission, people could have a sampling of all the best burgers in town and vote for their favorite!

This will be a live blog for the game and festivities. You can also follow along on our Facebook Page — All Annapolis and on Twitter at @eyeonannapolis. The feed will refresh automatically!

John Frenaye December 28, 20174:46 pm

FInal from the militarybowl

navyfootball – 49
UVA – 7

John Frenaye December 28, 20174:39 pm

Runaway game now. Navy scored again. Now leads 49-7 militarybowl navyfootball

John Frenaye December 28, 20174:34 pm

End of 3 commentary from @kchaneysports at the militarybowl where navyfooball leads UVA 42-7. Also find out if Zach Abey is an @OLDBAYSeasoning or a @JOSpiceCompany guy…. itsnottherightanswer


John Frenaye December 28, 20174:16 pm

35,9221 people are freezing their butts off at the militarybowl today. But they are seeing a GREAT navyfootball win

John Frenaye December 28, 20174:07 pm

Zach Abey with another TD for Navy. With 1:57 left in the 3rd, Navy leads UVA 42-7. militarybowl navyfootball This is a school record for Abey for rushing touchdowns in a bowl game!

John Frenaye December 28, 20174:03 pm

Abey with a 39 yard run. 1st and 10 on the 40 for Navy. Just now, recordalert 2nd all time at Navy for single season rushing with 1375. Just passed @kreynolds_19 and Chris McCoy militarybowl navyfootball

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:47 pm

Malcolm Perry has left the game with a right foot injury and WILL NOT return. QB falls to Abey. navyfootball militarybowl

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:41 pm

TOUCHDAOWN NAVY!
Abey runs it in for another 5 yards.

With 9:46 left in the 3rd

navyfootball – 35
UVA – 7

militarybowl

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:31 pm

Halftime commentary with @KChaneySports from the @MilitaryBowl in annapolis where navyfootball leads UVA 28-7.

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:13 pm

End of the half!

navyfootball – 28

UVA – 7

militarybowl

Stay tuned for some commentary!

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:12 pm

UVA attempts a 48 yard FG and misses. 1st and 10 for Navy on the 30. 28 seconds left in the half

John Frenaye December 28, 20173:03 pm
Fun fact. navyfootball Zach Abey has had today…
2 Carries for…
2 yards for….
2 Touchdowns
militarybowl
John Frenaye December 28, 20173:01 pm

TOUCHDOWN NAVY!!!

With 1:39 left in the 1st half in the 2017 militarybowl

navyfootball – 28
UVA – 7

John Frenaye December 28, 20172:56 pm

UVA Fumble. Recovered by Navy. Navy ball on the 36 with 2:54 left in the 1st half. navyfootball militarybowl

John Frenaye December 28, 20172:51 pm

TOUCHDOWN NAVY. On a 4th and 1 play, Malcolm Perry rushed for 19 yards for a TD. With 3:12 left in the first half of the militarybowl

navyfootball – 21
UVA – 7

John Frenaye December 28, 20172:32 pm

Pregame Chatter:

End of 1st quarter recap:

John Frenaye December 28, 20172:15 pm

At the end of 1 in the 2017 militarybowl

navyfootball – 14
UVA – 7

John Frenaye December 28, 20172:01 pm

TOUCHDOWN NAVY! TD by Malcolm Perry. Navy had false start pushing back the EP five yards. EP was good.

With 4:18 in the 1st, Navy leads 14-7 in the @MilitaryBowl navyfootball

John Frenaye December 28, 20171:52 pm

Navy forces a 4th down on UVA. UVA kicks from tthe 24 for 38 yards. Navy is 1st and 10 on the 45. navyfootball militarybowl

John Frenaye December 28, 20171:44 pm

TOUCHDOWN NAVY

With 8:43 left in the 1st, we are tied up at 7 each in the 10th militarybowl

John Frenaye December 28, 20171:35 pm
And we are off. UVA receives and runs for 98 yards for a touchdown. With 14:48 left in the first quarter,
UVA- 7
NAVY – 0
militarybowl
navyfootball
John Frenaye December 28, 20171:33 pm

NAVY won the toss and deferred. They will kick from the hill end of the field. navygameday militarybowl navyfootball

John Frenaye December 28, 20171:32 pm

