LIVE BLOG: Military Bowl | Navy Vs University of Virginia | 130pm | December 28, 2017

The final football game of 2017 will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis this afternoon as the 10th Military Bowl pits the Navy Midshipmen against the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Navy (6-6) is making its third appearance in the Military Bowl and its second at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Mids lost to Wake Forest, 29-19, in the inaugural EagleBank Bowl at RFK Stadium in 2008 and beat Pittsburgh, 44-28, in the 2015 Military Bowl in Annapolis.

This will be the 14th bowl appearance in 15 years for Navy.

Virginia (6-6) will be making its first bowl appearance since 2011. It will be the Cavaliers’ first appearance in the Military Bowl.

This will be the 40th meeting between the two schools and the first since 1994. The two teams first met back in 1889 (26-6 win by Navy in Annapolis). Navy leads the all-time series, 28-11, but Virginia is riding a five-game winning streak against the Mids, beating Navy annually from 1990 to 1994, including a 47-10 victory in Annapolis on Sept. 10, 1994.

In 2013, The Military Bowl entered into a 7-year agreement with Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to host the game. This is the 5th year in Annapolis.

Prior to the game, festivities in DC and Annapolis kept people busy. The day started out with the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The parade went from the City Dock in Annapolis and ended at the stadium where a free tailgate , sponsored by Budweiser and Katcef Brothers awaited fans! Included at the tailgate was the 3rd Annual Bud & Burgers Battle. For a separate admission, people could have a sampling of all the best burgers in town and vote for their favorite!

This will be a live blog for the game and festivities. You can also follow along on our Facebook Page — All Annapolis and on Twitter at @eyeonannapolis. The feed will refresh automatically!

