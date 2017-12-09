LIVE BLOG: 118th Army-Navy Football Game | December 9, 2017 | 3:15PM

Army and Navy will meet in the greatest rivalry in all of sports on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (69,176) in Philadelphia in the 118th playing of America’s Game, the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. CBS Sports will televise the game nationally with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce on the call, while Westwood One will have the national radio call with John Sadak, Mike Mayock and Ross Tucker.

Navy leads the all-time series, 60-50-7, including a 44-38-1 mark in Philadelphia and a 10-0 record at Lincoln Financial Field.

The winner of the Army-Navy Game will take home the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, which is presented annually to the winner of the football competition among the three major Service Academies and is named in honor of the President of the United States. Navy has won the trophy 10 of the last 14 years and the Mids are 25-5 over the last 30 games against Service Academy rivals Army and Air Force.

This will be the first time since 2012 and the seventh time overall that the CIC Trophy will be on the line in the Army-Navy Game. The teams are 3-3 with the trophy on the line with Navy winning in 1978, 2005 and 2012, while Army won in 1972 (the inaugural year of the trophy), 1977 and 1996. Navy last won the CIC trophy in 2015, while Army last won it in 1996.

FESTIVITIES

The March-On of the Corps of Cadets will take place at 12:16 PM.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will take place at 12:46 PM.

The Service Academy Exchange of Cadets and Midshipmen will take place at 2:50 PM.

The Golden Knights and Leap Frogs will jump at 2:53 PM (weather permitting).

The National Anthem will take place at 3:05 PM.

The Navy fly-over will be at 3:12 PM and will feature three FA-18 Super Hornets and one FA-18 Hornet from the “Fighting Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron TWO ONE THREE, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron THREE SEVEN, the “War Party” of Strike Fighter Squadron EIGHT SEVEN, and the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron ONE ZERO THREE. All four aircraft are based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. These FA-18s conduct offensive air operations from the flight decks of the USS GEORGE H. W. BUSH (CVN 77) and USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75) against both land and sea targets, provide for Carrier Strike Group defense, and conduct sustained air operations around the world.

The Army fly-over will be at 3:12:45 PM

Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM. There is a chance for a five minute slide starting at 2:15 PM.

Lee Greenwood will be on hand at halftime to sing Proud to be an American.

Following the game, the alma mater of the losing team will be played with both teams standing at attention, followed by the alma mater of the winning team. It is the greatest tradition in all of sports.

The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy will be presented to the winning team on the field following the singing of the alma maters.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally by CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Allie LaForce on the call.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One with John Sadak, Mike Mayock, and Ross Tucker

Other radio stations to carry the game will be WBAL 1090 AM (Baltimore) WNAV 1430 AM, 99.9 FM (Annapolis) WFED 1500 AM, 820 AM (Washington, DC / No. Virginia) WBQH 1050 AM (Washington, DC / No. Virginia) ESPN/XEPE 1700 AM (San Diego) WXTG 102.1 FM (Va. Beach) WJXL 1010 AM (Jacksonville) KRKO 1380 AM (Seattle) Satellite Radio (Sirius Ch. 83 / XM Ch. 83)

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Kevin Carroll from a digital cure photography.

