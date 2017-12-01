Kneseth Israel opens gift shop for Hanukah gifts

Congregation Kneseth Israel opens its gift shop for your many purchases on your Hanukah gift list. The Kneseth Israel Gift Shop has a lovely selection of menorahs, large and small, many themed to delight your children and grandchildren as the candles are lit and songs are sung! Dreidels for spinning, toys to enjoy, and beautiful gift wrap and gift bags to package it all. There are gifts for other occasions, as well, many hand crafted in Israel.

The Gift Shop is located inside Congregation Kneseth Israel at 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21403

Please visit during our special Hanukah shopping days :

Sunday December 10 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Wednesday December 13 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Located in Annapolis, Congregation Kneseth Israel has served the Jewish community of Anne Arundel County for over 100 years. For more information about Congregation Kneseth Israel, visit www.knesethisrael.org.

