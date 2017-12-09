Kit & The Chardonnay Boys release a new LP

Kit & The Chardonnay Boys, local Annapolis band, is excited to announce their new LP, “BOYS”. It was released on Maryland based Tiny Horns Records yesterday.

Give it a listen:

These guys have been international touring artists for years in previous groups the Dirty Names and the AMFMs, and now with new songs and a new sound they are gearing up for some national exposure in the coming months. With upcoming videos for the album’s singles and another follow-up EP ready for the spring, they are on the tip of pushing onwards and upwards in the current musical echelon.

TOUR DATES:

12.8 Piano’s NYC

12.9 The Crown Baltimore MD

12.17 Tsunami Annapolis, MD

The psychedelic and heady video for “Nobody” will be premiered at Glide Magazine the first week of December, as well as a fun house-party-on-smarties video for “Catch a Feeling” to follow shortly after.

February 2018 Ram’s Head Live Baltimore, MD (Frozen Harbor Music Festival)

March 2018 East Coast Tour Boston to Birmingham, and everywhere in between

