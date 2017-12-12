Jing Ying to hold holiday party to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi (www.jingying.org), based in Arnold, will be holding their 14th annual Holiday Party and Silent Auction on Saturday, December 16, 2017, 3-4:30pm (auction closes at 4:00pm). The fundraiser supports the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter (www.alz.org/Maryland).

Alzheimer’s disease is the only cause of death of the top 10 in America that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed. Jing Ying’s owners, Nancy & Billy Greer, recently lost Nancy’s mother to Alzheimer’s, and they are determined to help change this statistic with the help of the community. Along with Jing Ying friends and family, they formed a team that walked in the recent Annapolis “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” Jing Ying’s team was one of the top 3 fundraising teams and raised $7,575 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The silent auction proceeds will be added to that total, with a goal of exceeding $10,000.

Jing Ying puts items on display as soon as they receive them, so the public can stop by and bid on items up until Jing Ying’s community holiday party on December 16. They also list items on their web site (www.JingYing.org)

Many of the items are unique and hand-crafted, ranging from quilts to jewelry. Students put together themed baskets, such as a “Pasta Night.” There are also gift certificates for local restaurants, museum and concert tickets, as well as a variety of services such as tai chi, qigong, massage, yoga, organization consultations and more. Visit www.JingYing.orgfor a listing.

The auction closes on Saturday, December 16 during the annual Open House and Holiday Party, which will be held from 3:00-4:30pm. The auction closes at 4:00pm. It is a free, public event.

Jing Ying is will accept donations until December 15.

For more information, visit www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

