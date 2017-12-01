Inner West Street Association wins tourism award

Maryland’s Office of Tourism Development recently awarded the Inner West Street Association the Tourism Partnership Projects Award. The award recognizes the partnerships that the Inner West Street Association utilizes to host events like the Dinner Under the Stars, First Sunday Arts and the Chocolate Binge events. These events attract both locals and tourists to visit Annapolis and give them a unique, authentic Annapolis experience.

“The Inner West Street Association works with organizations like Visit Annapolis, Four Rivers Heritage Area, The City of Annapolis, local and regional artists, and the many businesses along West Street to put these events together.” says Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Inner West Street Association. “These events attract over 100,000 people annually to West Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland and the social media reach of these events is around 3 million people this year.”

Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill; Liz Fitzsimmons, Managing Director, TFA; and Rick Howarth, President, Six Flags America and Chair, Maryland Tourism Development Board, presented the 2017 Tourism Awards at a luncheon during the Maryland Tourism & Travel Summit held this year at The Hotel at University of Maryland. The awards recognize excellence and major contributions in cultural heritage and culinary tourism, economic impact, partnerships, and elevating Maryland’s image as a tourism destination. “I am proud to present this year’s Maryland Tourism Awards,” said Secretary Gill. “Tourism is an important economic driver for the state and today we recognize the outstanding achievements of our tourism partners who support Office of Tourism Development and the Maryland Tourism Development Board in fulfilling their mission of increasing visitor expenditures to Maryland.” Added Fitzsimmons, “These awards pay tribute to the people, programs and organizations that have ramped up their performance and significantly contributed revenue to the state by getting visitors to stay longer and spend more here.”

Maryland Tourism attracts over 42 million visitors spending over 17 billion dollars. This years tourism spending is up 3.7% (through September) over last year.

