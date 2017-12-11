In wake of Hogan’s initiative, Wes Adams announces grant for new STING unit

In an effort to address criminal activity at both a state and local level, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced his appointment to Governor Hogan’s Council on Gangs and Violent Criminal Networks, as well as the continuing development of an intelligence unit within his own office made possible by a grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. In an effort to address criminal activity at both a state and local level, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced his appointment to Governor Hogan’s Council on Gangs and Violent Criminal Networks, as well as the continuing development of an intelligence unit within his own office made possible by a grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

“Governor Hogan’s leadership and support continues to be a crucial asset to all law enforcement,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m honored to be on the forefront of this joint effort and look forward to the good work this council will accomplish.”

State’s Attorney Wes Adams is one of fifteen experts who will coordinate the collection and dissemination of data on violent crime, an integral part of the Governor’s initiative to combat the presence of gangs in Baltimore City and other jurisdictions around the state.

In addition to participating in this statewide initiative, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention to fund the Strategic Targeted Investigations of Narcotics and Gangs (STING) unit within the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“I would like to thank Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Wes Adams for his willingness to lend his time and expertise to helping us combat violent crime across the state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The new STING unit is an important step toward making our communities safer places to live, work, and raise a family.”

This grant will provide STING with the resources needed to implement Intelligence Based Prosecution. By focusing on gathering real-time data from local law enforcement agencies and social media, STING will build knowledge of habitual offenders and their connections within communities and criminal organizations.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to address criminal activity at all levels.

