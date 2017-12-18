Ignite Annapolis #3 on the books

Enlighten us, but make it quick!

Are you familiar with Ignite talks? They are like TED talks, only shorter.

Ignite is all about fast, fun presentations. Speakers must build their presentations with 20 slides, each of which is shown for 15 seconds, giving each speaker 5 minutes on stage.

Ignite is a geek event in over 100 cities worldwide. At Ignite Annapolis, 16 artists, technologists, thinkers and personalities get 5 minutes and 20 slides to spark new conversations and collaborations across cultures and disciplines.

Do you have a message to the universe (or at least Annapolis) you would like to share?

Submit a proposal by December 29, 2017 No slides are needed at this time. Just complete the brief form located here to share your idea and approach with the selection committee. Selected Speakers will be notified by January 19th. Each Ignite event requires a balance of topics to cover a diverse variety of ideas. We can accept a total of 16 presentations per event. If your presentation is not selected it will remain on file for consideration for future Ignite Annapolis events. Slides will be due February 1, 2018. Game time. If you are selected to present, this is when you’ll need to submit your full deck. Read our Speaker Guidelines to get the full scoop on what we will need if you are selected.

Will you submit a proposal to Speak at the next Ignite Annapolis?

Or perhaps you would rather Volunteer, Sponsor or simply Attend?

Ignite Annapolis #3

Monday, February 12, 2018 at Maryland Hall

7:00 – 9:00 pm

Doors open at 6:30p

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Tickets (just $10) on sale soon!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB