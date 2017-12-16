Hundreds brave the cold in the 10th Annual Santa Speedo Run

What began with a group of 7 people in Castlebay, ended up this year with more than 100 people at O’Brien’s Steak House running around downtown Annapolis in speedos. The 10th Annual Santa Speedo Run was this morning and, as usual, it did not disappoint.

The brainchild of Eddie McGowan, also the founder of the Annapolis Irish Festival (1st weekend in June 2018), is an annual tradition that collects more than 3,000 toys and books to the Annapolis Salvation Army who provides area families in need. It also gives those brave enough an excuse to strip down and run around nearly naked. Oh, and a great party. The drinks and toys started flowing about 1000am at O’Briens and the race took off shortly after noon. From 1230pm on, Weird Science took to the stage to have everyone dancing the afternoon away.

Here is a video and some photos…caution, some of these things can’t be unseen! We will have a full album from Glenn A. Miller Photography early tomorrow.

Related

Category: Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB