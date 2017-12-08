Holiday Happenings in West Annapolis

Preparation is underway for a series of holiday events in West Annapolis this December 2017. (West Annapolis comprises Annapolis Street, and Melvin, Taylor and Giddings Avenues.)

December 13th and 14th, long-standing business owners will join with their new neighbors and business owners for a Holiday Edition “Guys Night Out” December 13th, and a Holiday Edition “Ladies Night Out” December 14th. Both events will run for both days, with some locations staying open late, while others will maintain regular hours, however many businesses along Annapolis Street and Melvin and Taylor Avenues will be offering holiday specials throughout the day. Rutabaga Craft Juicery will provide discounts on juices and blends to those sporting holiday festive attire, as well as a complimentary $5 dollar gift card, when you purchase a $25 gift card. The Mexican Café will offer the gentlemen ½ price beer and regular margaritas from 4 pm on, and Evelyns will also offer ½ price drinks during their regular hours. Additional specials will be added and can be found on the West Annapolis Business Affiliation official facebook page.

Ladies Night specials include a holiday reception at West Annapolis Art Works and Fine Framing, along with 20 percent discounts at Annapolis Bridal and Tuxedo and Tara’s Gifts and Parties of Distinctions. Santa will also make an appearance at Tara’s Gifs from 4-8 pm. Ladies Night Out started as a brain child of One Petticoat Lane’s owner. One Petticoat Lane is a high-end consignment shop with ladies apparel and accessories, plus wonderful furniture and home design items. Art Things, a 51 year old business in West Annapolis, along with Bon Vivant, Cottonseed Glory, and Wrabyn, as well as the award winning Excel Pilates of Annapolis and Bean Rush Café, will also all have Holiday” specials available to customers along with holiday snacks and refreshments. Mexican Cafe will once agai offer 1/2 price wine and regular margaritas to the ladies on ladies night. This month marks the 4th month of this community-wide business activity designed to encourage both the ladies and guys to come out with friends and enjoy a fun day and evening in our garden lined Annapolis Street in West Annapolis. The affiliation is encouraging shoppers to also visit downtown Annapolis for their December 14th Midnight Madness Festivities.

As a carry on to “Small Business Saturday” – the West Annapolis Business Affiliation is hosting an ongoing celebration of small businesses from November 25 – January 1st. For every $25 spent in participating stores, customers can be entered to win raffle prizes that will be awarded weekly! Prizes include $10 $25, $50 and $100 coupons and gift cards, as well as other goodies from the businesses of West Annapolis!

In addition to retail and restaurants, there are a host of beauty, health and wellness businesses in West Annapolis, as well as medical device and service providers, national non-profits, and a Veterans Center. Four West Annapolis Business Affiliation businesses are also veteran-owned, three of which are Naval Academy alumni. Many businesses in the Affiliation have gone out of their way this season to offer wonderful holiday lights and displays both inside and out of their stores, restaurants and professional service businesses. During the middle of the month of December, visitors and a special crew of judges will provide ribbons and prizes to holiday decoration winners. Please come join us in West Annapolis this holiday season because it really is a wonderful life in West Annapolis!

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB