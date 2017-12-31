Hogan eases VEIP requirements again

The Hogan Administration today announced more improvements to the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) that extend the amount of time before owners of new vehicles are required to get an inspection and eliminate the requirement altogether for pre-1996 light-duty vehicles (less than 8,500 pounds gross vehicle weight). Since 2015, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has initiated three major program improvements, including today’s announcement, that make the VEIP inspection more affordable, more convenient and less often for Marylanders.

“Our administration is laser-focused on improving customer service across states agencies and bringing back common-sense government,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Since 2015, we have made the VEIP test more convenient and more affordable. Marylanders want to conduct their business as quickly and efficiently as possible—and we are making that happen.”

These changes were prompted by the Governor’s 2016 Regulatory Reform Commission Report, which tasked MDOT and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) with revising the VEIP program to be more technology-centric and driver-friendly.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation, in partnership with MDE, has created a friendlier, more customer-focused VEIP process that also saves the agencies money,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Hogan Administration is implementing the third step in taking the dread out of the VEIP test – owners of new vehicles don’t have to get their vehicles tested until after three years instead of two – a move that saves Marylanders more than $2 million annually. Also starting January 1, 2018, the small and decreasing number of owners of pre-1996 light-duty vehicles will never have to get the VEIP test again. These older light duty vehicles, which represent 24,000 motorists, are exempt. Each year, about 1.6 million vehicles come through Maryland’s VEIP program.

The improvements ensure the test isn’t difficult or time consuming for Maryland vehicle owners. Since 2015, the Hogan Administration has taken steps to make the process more convenient by:

• Adding ten 24/7 self-service VEIP kiosks across the state;

• Reducing the price at the kiosk from $14 to $10 and now allowing customers who have been assessed late fees to pay them at a kiosk and still receive a reduced VEIP fee; and

• Eliminating the VEIP test altogether for older light-duty vehicles and extending the initial VEIP test to three years.

“It’s important that drivers are able to complete this process in the easiest and quickest way possible,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer. “Our self-service VEIP kiosks have been well-received by customers. We will continue to utilize emerging technologies to provide premier customer service to all Marylanders.”

“Our commitment to continual improvement in the vehicle emissions testing program will increase customer convenience while maintaining our progress on air quality and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.

For more information about the VEIP program or to locate a full-service VEIP station or self-service kiosk, visit: http://www.mva.maryland.gov/vehicles/veip/.

