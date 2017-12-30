Hillman, Brown, & Darrow donate $10K to AACPL Foundation

The Annapolis law firm of Hillman, Brown & Darrow (HBD) loves the Anne Arundel County Public Library and recently presented library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld with a check for $10,000 toward the Library Foundation’s $3 million Beyond Your Expectations: The Campaign for the Library fundraising effort.

“Everyone here at the firm donated –we had 100 percent participation.” says HBD Partner Sam Brown. “We know how important the library is to our community and that it’s a place that serves everyone, regardless of age, education level or economic status.”

The donation, made on December 20, was given to help the library meet a recent special fundraising challenge. An anonymous donor made a challenge last month that if the Library Foundation could raise $200,000 by December 31, the donor would award an additional $100,000 to the Beyond Your Expectations campaign. So far, $116,725 has been raised for this challenge effort. More than $1.7 million has been raised toward the campaign’s $3million goal.

The Library Foundation, overseen by a board of 18 volunteers, raises funds which augment the county’s annual budget allocations to the library. Contributions given to the Foundation are used to purchase needed materials, supplies, technology enhancements and support programming and outreach activities at each of the county’s 15 library branches.

Anyone interested in supporting the challenge grant match should – by December 31 – visit the library webpage at www.aacpl.net and click on the “Donate” button or send a check, payable to the AACPL Foundation, to: AACPL Foundation, 5 Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS