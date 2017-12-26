Here’s the lowdown for an Annapolis New Year’s celebration for the whole family

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley invites everyone to join him and his family for the 2018 Annapolis New Year’s Celebration! There are two sets of fireworks to fit everyone’s schedules.

The early, family-friendly fireworks experience will be in the same location as last year at the Weems Whalen field, located behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Bates Middle School at 5:30 p.m., but the festivities for kids and families begin at 3 p.m. This location gives more space for the children’s activities and playtime. The activities will include live music by local teen bands from the Lee Priddy Music Academy, free craft making for kids hosted by Tattered Hatters and Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Annapolis Police Department and Annapolis Fire Department giveaways and apparatuses, and moon bounces and obstacle courses.

Take the stress off of parking and use the free Circulator Shuttle running to and from the Park Place Garage.This will be available to anyone who doesn’t want to walk between the field and the garage. The Weems Whalen Field parking lot off of Spa Road will be reserved for handicap parking only during the early event. Parking will be free in Park Place Garage from 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 until Monday, January 1 at 2 a.m. Standard rates will apply at the other three City garages.

Special Note: Online Prepay for Garages: Visitors can now reserve parking online at city garages – Noah Hillman, Gotts Court, and Knighton. Simply visit annapolisparking.com, navigate to the garage of your choice, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

Remember! Two free Circulator shuttles will run from 2 p.m. Sunday, December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1. From 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Circulator Shuttle will provide a continuous route between Park Place and Maryland Hall (Chase Street) to offer transportation for the children’s event at Weems Whalen Field. The other Circulator Shuttle will make a continuous loop from Park Place to Church Circle, dropping off and picking up passengers at the top of Main Street. After 6:30 p.m. both Circulator Shuttles will be dedicated to the Park Place-Church Circle loop.

HELPFUL HINT: Download a free app that enables you to track the Circulator’s location in real-time and get estimated arrival times for upcoming stops. The mobile app is available in both iOS and Android app stores at no charge. Simply download the app named “RLS Shuttle” and select “Annapolis Circulator” to start tracking the shuttle.

Maryland Avenue Shuttle: Visitors in garages this holiday season can hail a free, electric shuttle to the boutiques and restaurants on Maryland Avenue and State Circle. Simply visit EZCruiser.net to quickly and conveniently hail the shuttle run Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays Noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday, December 31st.

The City Dock New Year’s Eve celebration comes alive around 8 p.m. The evening will be filled with music at Susan Campbell Park with a DJ starting at 8 p.m., followed by the fun, high energy dance band, Radio City, from 9 p.m. to midnight. At midnight, Mayor Buckley will lead the countdown to the fireworks grand finale.

Here are a few reminders if coming into town by vehicle or boat:

· No shuttle service will be offered to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

· A warming bus will be stationed at Market House beginning at 6:00pm until 12:30am.

· There will not be any parking restrictions specifically related to New Year‘s Eve. However, please be sure to adhere to all residential parking signs to avoid tickets, fines, or towing. Also remember, the free, three-hour parking is only for three hours.

· Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m.-midnight.

· Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police, the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster and others.

· Remember, this is an alcohol-free event. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants or hotels. If you are attending New Year’s Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers.

