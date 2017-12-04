HeimLantz announces new senior tax specialist

The local public accounting and business advisory firm of HeimLantz is pleased to announce the addition of Carol Katz, CPA, CFP, PFS to their professional team.

Katz joins the firm as a senior tax specialist in the tax department. Her responsibilities are primarily comprised of the completion of tax preparation and tax research.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Carol,” said Carter Heim, CPA, president of HeimLantz. “She is a great fit for the firm—we look forward to how her expertise will be of benefit to her co-workers and her clients, alike.”

Katz holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics Education from the State University of New York at Albany, a Certificate in Accounting from Catonsville Community College, and a Master of Science in Financial Planning from the College of Financial Planning. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA). A resident of Riva, Maryland, Katz’s hobbies include piano and duplicate bridge.

HeimLantz is a full service public accounting and business advisory firm serving the greater Annapolis and Alexandria regions. The firm specializes in general accounting, business valuation, employee benefit plan audits, forensics and litigation support, succession planning, internal controls and outsourced CFO services. The HeimLantz team is comprised of over 20 highly seasoned CPAs and Business Advisors.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS