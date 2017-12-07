Health Department offers tips for dealing with the “Holiday Blues”

Although the holidays can be a time of celebration and joy, they can also cause some people to feel stressed and unhappy. This feeling is called the “holiday blues” and is a fairly common condition.

People trying to cope with the holiday blues may misuse drugs, or drink and eat excessively. They may have difficulty sleeping and have physical complaints. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s website offers information on what causes the holiday blues, including anniversaries, unpleasant memories and unrealistic expectations, and it suggests healthy ways to cope with them.

For more information, visit the Department’s website, www.aahealth.org, and click on “Holiday Blues” under In the News.

The Department’s website includes additional information for having a healthy holiday, including food safety guidelines, helping children deal with holiday stress and health tips for travelers. Visit www.aahealth.org to learn more.

