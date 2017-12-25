Grotto Pizza raises $1600 for Las Vegas shooting victim, Tina Frost

It was pizza with a purpose, as 200+ people rallied together at Grotto Pizza-Gambrills last Thursday to help a friend in need.

The restaurant hosted Local Arundel Alumni Tina Frost Community Pizza Night. Tina Frost (28), is the Arundel High School graduate who was shot in the head while attending the Oct. 1 country music concert turned shooting rampage in Las Vegas.

As one of 546 people wounded in the attack that killed 58 people, Frost lost her right eye, suffered a head wound and is working to redevelop her motor skills. In the coming weeks and months, she will undergo physical and cognitive therapy, as well as facial reconstruction surgery.

The event at Grotto Pizza raised $1,640.59 – in cash contributions and 20 percent of sales – to assist with Tina’s medical bills.

“The community support is overwhelming and our family cannot thank everyone enough for the outpouring of help and concern for Tina’s well-being,” said her father, Rich Frost, who attended the fundraiser.

“It means everything to us,” Frost added. “Grotto Pizza is a restaurant that I frequently visit to eat and watch football games as I live in nearby Odenton. Events like tonight make a tremendous difference to our family as we take things day by day.”

Many members of the Grotto Pizza staff in Gambrills are current or former Arundel High students who wanted to assist the Frost family. Bartender/Server Sarah Bonney, who attended school with Tina and her sisters, Becky and Megan (and also played soccer with Becky), stepped in as the organizer.

“I know Tina and her family extremely well and believe it is important to support people in our community,” Bonney said. “Tina would do the same for someone else. Everyone is trying to do their part to help the family in any way and this demonstrates the strength of our community.”

Concurring, Vinnie DiNatale, director of marketing for Grotto Pizza, Inc., stated: “What happened to Tina Frost is tragic, but we were glad to help ease the burden for her and her family by having our customers come together at the Community Pizza Night in her honor.”

Grotto Pizza’s Gambrills restaurant is located in the Village of Waugh Chapel (2404 Brandermill Blvd. – 21054 • 443-292-2900). Its second Central Maryland restaurant is located in Columbia at 7075 Minstrel Way – 21046 • 443-583-8200. Hours for both restaurants are Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.grottopizza.com, www.facebook.com/GrottoPizzaDE or https://twitter.com/GrottoPizzaDE.

