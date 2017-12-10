“Herrmann
Graham Nash adds second night at Rams Head On Stage

| December 10, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

 

Graham Nash (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)

Wednesday, February 28

8pm| $135

 

Richie Kotzen

Monday, April 16

8pm| $39.50

 

We Banjo 3

Tuesday, April 24

8pm| $20

 

Lindi Ortega

Hugh Masterson

Wednesday, April 25

8pm| $22.50

 

Cowboy Junkies

Saturday, May 5

8pm| $60

 

Jesse Colin Young

Saturday, June 9

8pm| $55

 

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Wednesday, June 13

8pm| $36.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson

12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 Night Ranger

12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette feat. Ed Alstrom on Keyboards

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

01/04 The Levin Brothers

01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock

01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight

01/12 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/14 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

01/17 John Sebastian

01/18 Junior Brown

01/19 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

01/20 The Smithereens

01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee

01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

01/21 Cowboy Mouth

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Robert Klein

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

