Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant now open at Horseshoe Casino

Baltimore’s most anticipated restaurant opening of the year took place last night as Chef Gordon Ramsay hosted Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, members of the Baltimore City Council and popular Ravens and Orioles figures among other dignitaries gathered at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore for the grand opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak.

Horseshoe Baltimore and multi-Michelin-star chef and celebrated television personality Gordon Ramsay joined forces for the first Gordon Ramsay Steak on the East Coast. Ramsay, the star of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay” and “MasterChef” among other popular programs, brought the acclaimed dining concept from Paris Las Vegas, where it has received rave reviews since opening in 2012.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Gordon Ramsay Steak in Charm City,” Ramsay said. “Baltimore is home to wonderful restaurants, and I’m thrilled to add to the culinary landscape with a concept that will offer guests the best dry-aged beef, finest seafood and freshest locally-sourced ingredients in a uniquely warm and comfortable setting.”

The opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak at Horseshoe Baltimore was the next step in a growing relationship between Caesars Entertainment, one of the owners and the operator of Horseshoe Baltimore, and the renowned chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author. The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 32 restaurants globally, with a total of seven Michelin stars.

“It’s a privilege to officially lift the curtain on Gordon Ramsay Steak, a world-class dining concept developed by a world-class chef,” said Caesars Entertainment Regional President and Horseshoe Baltimore General Manager Erin Chamberlin. “The opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak raises the bar for fine dining in a city already known for its great restaurants, and we’re excited to introduce this incredible concept to the millions of guests who visit us each year.”

Ramsay’s vision for the restaurant is reflected in the dishes on the modern steakhouse’s menu. Gordon Ramsay Steak showcases prime beef dry-aged for a minimum of 28 days and cuts such as the 32-ounce Royal Long-bone Chop for two as well as American Kobe. With a nod to his British roots, Ramsay has expanded on the traditional land and sea offerings and developed a menu that is both distinctive and creative. Ramsay’s Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding dishes, which have been popular items at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas, will be signature items on Ramsay’s Baltimore menu.

Beyond the plethora of well-known dishes, Gordon Ramsay Steak will feature hundreds of labels in its extensive wine collection and feature barrel-aged cocktail classics with a twist.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is located on the first level of the casino adjacent to the valet entrance.

