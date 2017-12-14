Go on! Volunteer. You know you want to!

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Anne Arundel Weed Resistance

Sat, December 16, 2017 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Weed Warriors Event: Please join us at Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville, MD 21108, for fun and games to learn about invasive species of plants and their mistaken native look-alikes! Refreshments will be provided. When attending our events, please bring your work gloves, hat, water, bug spray, sunscreen, and pruners and loppers if you have them. Tools will be available to borrow for those who don’t have them. Dress for the weather. Wear long pants, a long sleeve shirt and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. After a brief presentation and discussion, we’ll walk, discuss invasive plant species we encounter, and practice removal techniques. Sign up at:www.aacvc.org/Opportunity Calendar . Also, see web site at https://www.anne-arundel-weed-resistance.org/. Questions? Contact Alisha Parzanese at [email protected] or 443-534-8551.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum (CCM)

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 3:00-5:00 pm, New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Get a head start saying good – bye to 2017 and heralding in the New Year. Chesapeake Children’s Museum will be open 10 am – 3 pm with crafts to help you celebrate: crowns, noisemakers, and Chinese yo – yo’s! Free with admission. Then head over to Weems-Whalen Field off of Spa Road for the City of Annapolis’ Children’s Celebration. CCM will be providing Crafts from 3:00-5:30 p.m, then there will be a Fireworks show! Volunteers are needed to help make this day a memorable experience for the kids, both at the Museum and at Weem’s-Whalen field. Volunteers are also needed on an ongoing basis throughout the year to help maintain museum exhibits, as a librarian, event coordinator, volunteer coordinator, handyman, museum docent, animal caretaker, and more. For more information contact Debbie Wood at [email protected] or 410-990-1993. See the CCM web site at- www.theccm.org.

GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis LLC

Our mission is to increase positive awareness of Down syndrome through national campaigns, educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community. GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis has educational programs throughout the week and on the weekends at designated times. Volunteers are used to support the program by hosting, interacting with the kids and by setting up and taking down materials used for the program. If you are a therapist or educator and are interested in starting or running a program, let us know! We also are looking for Literacy Tutors. Interested in helping a child learn to read? Then our literacy program is perfect for you! We have specific training for tutors which include observation hours. In addition, our Playhouse is always looking for administrative volunteers to help with thank you letters, creating books for our literacy program, database entry, and more! Our Playhouse has exciting events that are run by volunteers!! We have our Grand Opening, a BrewHaHa and Fashion Show in 2018. There are also several committees to join: IT, Board Development, Programs, Finance, Fundraising, and Strategic Planning. For more information, contact [email protected] or 410-703-6592.

Living Classrooms Foundation

Tues.-Fri., Dec. 26-29, 2017, 8:00am-4:00pm, Living Classrooms’ Game Changers Initiative: Volunteers are needed for this program focused on delivering health and wellness programming to students when Baltimore City Schools are closed due to holidays and/or professional development days. Volunteers can expect to: Act as camp counselor for the day; Supervise and support different activities such as sports, games, arts and crafts; and, Setup, serve, and eat lunch with our students, and more! Sessions typically run from 8:00 am-4:00 pm, but may be shortened around specific holiday dates. Note: Our 12/26 event will be shortened to a half day from 8am-12pm. Volunteers are welcome to stay all day (12/27-12/29), but may also sign up for just a morning (8:00am-12:00pm) or afternoon shift (12:00-4:00pm)! Sign up online for specific times and dates at– www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d4ea4a829a4fd0-game. Volunteers are also needed for additional dates during the Jan.-Jun. 2018 school semester. Questions? Contact Erin Myers, Volunteer and Service-Learning Coordinator, at [email protected] or 410-685-0295 ext. 291. See web site at – www.livingclassrooms.org.

Notes in Coats Program

Join the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center and HOPE For All, Inc. by donating new or gently-used winter coats for children in need! Winter coats must be washable and suitable for children from age’s newborn to high school senior. Please do not donate dry-clean only coats! You can personalize your coats: As part of Notes in Coats, please include a note of hope in your donated coat. Drop off coats: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at The Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center, 2666 Riva Road, Annapolis lobby.

Partners in Care

Partners In Care, a private non-profit, needs volunteers to drive older members of the community to medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other necessary errands. Volunteers also provide light honey-do repairs in the home and neighborly assistance such as reading and writing, friendly visits, and more. We offer a unique culture of service exchange where neighbors help each other and in return ask for assistance when the need arises. Monthly orientation sessions are offered. Questions? Contact Linda Dennis at [email protected] or 410-544-4800. For more information see web site – www.partnersincare.org .

South River Federation

Do you have flexible time during the weekday? Volunteers are needed for the next month to help record stream flow measurements. The timing of the field outings will be based on rain events. All you need is a pair of boots that can get wet and muddy and a willingness to walk through the woods. Staff will handle the “in-stream” portion. To sign up, email Sarah Giordano at [email protected].

We are also seeking applications for volunteer Citizen Scientists that are interested in supporting our staff in their ongoing projects and programs. Our two major programmatic focuses are Restoration and Water Monitoring, with both practical and research applications. We are looking for interested citizens who are committed to helping improve the health of the South River. Previous experience in environmental work is not necessary. If you would like to assist with this effort, please contact the South Riverkeeper or Project Coordinator at 410-224-3802.

SPCA of Anne Arundel County

Sat.-Sun., Jan. 6-7 and 13-14, 2018. Lights on the Bay Lights Dismantling: We are looking for able bodied individuals to help the SPCA take down the lovely Christmas displays that were part of our first years hosting of The Lights on the Bay. This opportunity is located at the Sandy Point State Park. We will be out there from 9am to 3:30pm, and have split the day into 2 shifts. Shift 1 is from 9:00am to 12:00pm, and shift 2 is from 12:00pm to 3:30pm. If you can do both fantastic, if you can only do one that is just fine too! Just make sure to let our volunteer coordinator know in your email what times you are available. Sign-up online at: https://www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact Jessica Barlow at [email protected].

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer