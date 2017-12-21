Glen Burnie teen is one of seven arrested in Wicomico County after large fight with shots fired

Maryland State Police have charged seven people arrested by state and local police overnight after multiple police departments responded to a report of a fight with shots fired in Wicomico County.

Those arrested and charged are identified as Arnell Bivans, 24, of Fruitland, Md., Dae von Wheeless, 19, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Aitana Satchell, 20, Angela Collins, 21, Leonard Pompilus, 21, and Ellen Curry, 22, all of Salisbury, Md. A juvenile female was also arrested and charged as a juvenile.

Each suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit second degree assault. Collins, Wheeless, Bivans and Pompilus have also been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and one count each of possession of heroin and possession of crack cocaine. Bivans is additionally charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of handgun. He was also found to be wanted on a warrant from Wicomico County for drug distribution.

At about 1:00 a.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the report of an assault with shots fired in the 800-block of Parker Road, Salisbury, Md. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Salisbury Police Department also responded to the scene.

As they were arriving on the scene, police were told the suspects were fleeing in two vehicles. Police located the vehicles and conducted traffic stops. As they were stopping one vehicle with four occupants later identified as Collins, Wheeless, Bivans and Pompilus, police observed the car drive into a ditch and, moments later, drive back out before stopping. Searching the area after the stop, police recovered a handgun from the ditch where the vehicle had stopped. In plain view inside the vehicle, police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine packaged for street sales.

The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division indicates the incident began about 10:30 p.m. yesterday, when four of the suspects drove to the home in the 800-block of Parker Road with the intent of fighting the woman who lived there, due to an ongoing dispute. The four suspects left the scene initially after seeing how many people were at the home.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. today, the four suspects returned with the second vehicle containing three additional persons. The suspects approached the home on foot and witnesses said a physical altercation ensued when Satchell and Pompilus assaulted the intended victim outside her home. The victim’s parents called 911 and her mother then attempted to break up the fight. Witnesses told police it was then that Bivans pointed a handgun at the victim’s mother before firing multiple shots into the air.

No one reported any injuries in the incident.

Source : MSP

