Glen Burnie man sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams announced that Kevin Lamont Scott, 36, of Glen Burnie, was sentenced by Judge William C. Mulford, II to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, and related charges.

“Anyone profiting from the sale of illegal substances can expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to Judge Mulford for holding this dealer accountable and removing him from our streets.”

On March 1, 2017, Anne Arundel County Police Department's Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Unit and Tactical Patrol Unit executed a search warrant at Scott's residence in Glen Burnie. Scott indicated to police which bedroom belonged to him. Upon searching the room, police recovered a Smith and Wesson revolver, marijuana, a digital scale, and Ziploc bags. Police then recovered heroin from the bathroom of the residence.

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury found Scott guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, and related charges on August 11, 2017.

Maryland sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence between 12 to 20 years of active incarceration. Scott was sentenced to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute, followed by 5 years without parole for possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime.

Judge William C. Mulford, II presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Marot Hoskins prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

