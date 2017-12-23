Getting around town during the Military Bowl

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis are pleased to welcome the 10th anniversary Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Thursday, December 28. The event will feature a match-up between the United States Naval Academy (Navy) and University of Virginia (UVA) with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Military Bowl is a premier regional event benefiting the USO, Patriot Point and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Stadium parking lots open at 7 a.m. and game day festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the Official Military Bowl Tailgate Party in the Blue parking lot on the west side of the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Military Bowl Parade, led by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Dock in downtown Annapolis. The parade route travels up Main Street, around Church Circle to College Avenue, then turns left on Bladen Street and continues along Rowe Boulevard before taking a left on Taylor Avenue and concluding at the stadium.

The parade is expected to take about 1 ½ hours for all 60-plus units to move from City Dock to the stadium. Roads along the route will be closed beginning at 9:15 a.m. and will open on a rolling basis as the parade progresses.

Please be aware that no parking will be allowed at City Dock, on Dock Street or along Main Street on Thursday, December 28 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, please be aware that both residential and business refuse and recycling collection will be affected on Thursday. Residential collection will begin at 5:30 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. with crews concentrating first on the downtown trash and recycling cans, as well as the residential areas around Navy and Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This will assist the completion of the collections in areas affected by the parade and the football game. Private trash haulers will begin business refuse and recycling collections downtown at 5 a.m. All businesses are requested to pull their trash and recycling bins from the sidewalk no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Parking information:

General parking at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is available at militarybowl.org/parking, but is expected to sell out in advance of the game

Noah Hillman Parking Garage, 150 Gorman Street, is open 24/7

Gotts Court Parking Garage, 25 Northwest Street, is open 24/7

Knighton Parking Garage, 1A Colonial Avenue, is open 24/

Park Place, 5 Park Place, is open 24/7

Germantown Elementary, 200 Windell Avenue

Online Prepay for Garages:

Visitors can now reserve parking online at city garages – Noah Hillman, Gotts Court, and Knighton. Simply visit annapolisparking.com, navigate to the garage of your choice, and select “Buy Daily Parking.”

The Circulator will run its normal route, looping through downtown Annapolis between Park Place Garage to the west and City Dock to the east. The Circulator will not run during the parade.

There will be an added stop to connect those parked downtown to the game. From 12 p.m.(Noon) until two (2) hours after the game concludes, the Circulator will pick up and drop off at the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building, across the street from the stadium at the corner of Herbert Sachs Drive and Taylor Avenue.

Both Circulator routes are FREE.

For a list of frequently asked questions, go to http://bit.ly/1jfwP8b.

For more information on lodging, restaurants and after game entertainment, go to www.visitannapolis.org .

For more information and to order tickets for the Military Bowl, go to militarybowl.org, and please continue to check http://www.annapolis.gov for updated information on all game-related events.

