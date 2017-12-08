Get on board the Jolly Express this Holiday Season

With lots of cheer, Cruises on the Bay℠ by Watermark® opens Jolly Express Cruises for the 2017 holiday season. Miss Anne is decked out in her reindeer best with a bright red nose and antlers offering 45-minute Spa Creek sleigh rides in December. Captain Santa is at the helm! A cruise on the Jolly Express is a most festive and unique way to celebrate the holidays! Jolly passengers enjoy hot cocoa, holiday music and lots of cheer on a spirited 45-minute cruise of beautiful Spa Creek in Annapolis. In the spirit of holiday giving, ten percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to Historic Annapolis, Inc.

With cruises taking place in the evening, Jolly Express Cruise guests bask in the view of the beautiful Annapolis Harbor and homes along Spa Creek at night. The cruise is family-friendly. Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Annapolis is a special place during the holidays and the Jolly Express adds a special nautical charm downtown! As part of Watermark’s holiday traditions, ten percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to Historic Annapolis, our partner-in-historic tourism.”

Jolly Express Cruises begin Friday, December 1st and are offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of December (except December 9) and Monday, December 25. Cruises run at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 for Adults and $13 for Children 11 and under. Cruise tickets include hot cocoa. For those over 21, a warming shot of peppermint schnapps may be purchased and added to the cocoa. Lap blankets are available for added coziness.

Advanced reservations are recommended especially for large groups. Tickets can be purchased online at CruisesOnTheBay.comor in-person beginning at 5:45 p.m. the day of cruises from Miss Anne’s captain and her elf at City Dock. Cruises depart from Annapolis City Dock under the lighted “Jolly Express” sign. Private Jolly Express cruises and charters are available for up to 21 guests. For more information, call 410-268-7601 x104.

Plus, celebrate the holidays on land with a Holiday Candlelight Stroll! Annapolis Tours℠ by Watermark® offers a festive holiday walking tour on Fridays and Saturdays in December. Includes holiday tales and an interior tour of the decorated Hammond Harwood House. $21/Adults, $12/Children 3-11. For more information about Holiday Candlelight Stroll, visit AnnapolisTours.com. Private tours are available.

