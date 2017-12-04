Gavin Buckley sworn in as Annapolis’ 137th mayor

Gavin Buckley was sworn into office today as the 137th mayor of the City of Annapolis by Clerk of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County Robert Duckworth. Following his swearing in, Mayor Buckley swore in the eight incoming members of the Annapolis City Council: Eleanor “Elly” Tierney, Ward 1; Fred Paone, Ward 2; Rhonda Pindell-Charles, Ward 3; Sheila Finlayson, Ward 4; Marc Rodriguez, Ward 5; Shaneka Henson, Ward 6; Rob Savidge, Ward 7; and Ross Arnett, Ward 8.

The ceremony followed a parade featuring diverse elements reflecting the heart of the city including the United States Naval Academy Band, the Naptown Brass Band, Annapolis Police Color Guard, Ward 4 “Divas,” and the Annapolis Fire Department Color Guard, as well as the South River High School Marching Band, located in nearby Edgewater.

The parade and events took place on West Street in Downtown Annapolis – a street that has experienced a renaissance and tremendous economic growth, led by Buckley’s years of business investment in the busy corridor and his vision for nurturing an Arts District in heart of the city. An outdoor, street-based, and lively event was chosen by Mayor Buckley purposefully to accommodate a more inclusive crowd of city residents and to launch his “One Annapolis” theme, which will guide many policy efforts during his term as mayor.

“I sailed into this city 25 years ago with a few hundred dollars in my pocket. I found a job waiting tables at historic Middleton Tavern, fell in love with the city, eventually fell in love with a beautiful girl, my wife, Julie, and became an American citizen. I owe all of my success and happiness to Annapolis, this country and its beautiful democracy, and the wonderful people who helped me succeed along the way. As Mayor, I hope to help everyone achieve their dreams as I have,” said Mayor Buckley.

Speakers at the ceremony were chosen to represent Mayor Buckley’s commitment to partnering with local, county, state and federal government.

“I want to congratulate Mayor Buckley and the newly elected City Council in Annapolis as they take office today. I look forward to partnering with them on behalf of all Annapolitans!” said U.S. Congressman John Sarbanes.

“Maryland is lucky to have a capital city that not only holds so much of our own state history, but the history of our nation as well,” said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. “On behalf of our administration I would like to congratulate Mayor Buckley, and wish him the best of luck as he leads the City of Annapolis through this next chapter.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh followed the Lt. Governor. “Only when we work together can Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis achieve our full potential,” said Schuh. “I look forward to working as Gavin’s partner and allowing our two, great jurisdictions to realize their shared destiny.”

Annapolis resident and Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Michael Busch added, “Gavin Buckley is our mayor because he offered a bold vision of what Annapolis could be. I am excited to partner with him and the city council to deliver on that promise. The tough work begins today.”

Mayor Buckley’s wife, two sons, Dash, 13, and Miles, 10, and his mother-in-law Barbara Williams, along with his mother, Pauline Brosnan, who flew in from Australia, joined him on stage to take the oath.

Following the swearing in of each city council member, the First Baptist Gospel Choir of Annapolis sang Amazing Grace. The ceremony ended with a “James Brown” performance by Isaac Colbert – a nod to the deep musical history of the City of Annapolis.

A celebratory inaugural ball, a first for the City of Annapolis, will take place at the nearby Loews Annapolis Hotel. Hundreds of dedicated campaign volunteers, community leaders, local residents, statewide supporters and business owners are expected to attend.

