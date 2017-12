Yesterday, Gavin L. Buckley was sworn in as Annapolis’ 137th Mayor. The inauguration was a departure from recent memory and was held on West Street and featured a parade, a lot of light hearted comments and even a dance to a James Brown Song.

All images ©2017 Glenn A. Miller Photography | Glenn A. Miller for Eye On Annapolis

