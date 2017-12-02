“Herrmann
G. Love and Special Sauce coming to Rams Head On Stage

| December 2, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

  1. Love & Special Sauce

Thursday, February 1

8pm| $46.50

*Sound Check Meet & Greet available

 

Suzy Bogguss

Sunday, March 4

7:30pm| $42.50

 

Cris Jacobs

Saturday, March 17

8pm| $22.50

 

Keller Williams

Thursday, April 12

8pm| $40

 

Here Come The Mummies

Sunday, April 15

8pm| $49.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/04 Fantasia

12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers w. Danny Burns

12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson

12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 Night Ranger

12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette feat. Ed Alstrom on Keyboards

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

