G. Love and Special Sauce coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
- Love & Special Sauce
Thursday, February 1
8pm| $46.50
*Sound Check Meet & Greet available
Suzy Bogguss
Sunday, March 4
7:30pm| $42.50
Cris Jacobs
Saturday, March 17
8pm| $22.50
Keller Williams
Thursday, April 12
8pm| $40
Here Come The Mummies
Sunday, April 15
8pm| $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/04 Fantasia
12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones
12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers w. Danny Burns
12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf
12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson
12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas
12/13 Night Ranger
12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark
12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet
12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee
12/17 Bettye LaVette feat. Ed Alstrom on Keyboards
12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”
12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show
12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle
12/22 Slim Man
12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee
12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps
12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza
12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean
12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
