Future History Now + Kids of Stanton Center to create portrait for Mayoral inauguration

Future History Now + Kids of Stanton Center will create a 20-panel portrait painting for Mayoral Inauguration on Monday.

FHN will collaborate with ten Stanton Center kids to create a 20-panel portrait painting of historical reference. Each panel (stretched canvas) is 18 x 18 inches. The completed panels will be attached to each other using mending plates and will measure 7′ X 6′ , creating one large portrait of Benjamin Franklin.

In honor of this collaboration, and the love and mentorship provided to these kids by George “Lassie” Belt, Future History Now will make a $600 charitable contribution to the Stanton Center.

You can see the work being created at The Annapolis Collection Gallery, 55 West Street, Annapolis on Sunday December 3, from 12am-5pm (in conjunction with the Chocolate Binge Festival).

The finished painting will be installed on the stage at the Inauguration for Gavin Buckley as well as at the Inaugural Ball at the Loews Annapolis Hotel.

For time lapse videos and photos of past projects, visit: FutureHistoryNow.org

Future History Now is a non-profit organization committed to providing mentorship and collaborative public art projects for kids facing adversity.

