First Chef’s Wine Dinner of 2018 at Blackwall Hitch scheduled for January 23rd

| December 27, 2017
Award-winning Chef Jonathan Seningen will debut the 2018 Chef’s Table Wine Dinner series on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 pm, at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis. Indulge in an evening of lively conversation with the Chef and sommelier as you enjoy a gourmet four-course meal paired perfectly with wine from the Blackwall cellars.

Chef’s Table Wine Dinners are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required (410.263.3454). Limited seating. Questions? Future dates for Chef’s Table are February 20 and March 20.

Chef Jonathan Seningen’s Menu for January 23: 

First Course: Grilled Gazpacho & Calamari- grilled tomatoes, celery, apples, red onion, and peppers, served with poached fresh calamari and finished with chimmichurri

Second Course: Roasted Scallops and Crab- Local sea scallops and jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared and served over a light sauce of toasted chestnuts and crispy prosciutto

Third Course: Beef Short Rib Wellington- braised short rib, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms and foie gras wrapped in a light phyllo dough and served with fingerling mashed potatoes, baby vegetables, horseradish cream and a rich red wine sauce.

Fourth Course: Raspberry Clafoutis- Light flan like cake baked with raspberries, brushed with spiced 23-year-old rum and served with vanilla ice cream

