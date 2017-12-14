Fire investigators unable to determine cause of Severn House fire

Fire Investigators have declared the cause of the fire at 770 Fairview Avenue to be undetermined at this time. “When fire investigators indicate the origin and cause of a fire to be undetermined, it does not necessarily mean a conclusion to the investigation” says Annapolis Fire Department spokesperson Kenny White “in this particular case this is still an active investigation”

The November 24, 2017 fire started in the second floor bedroom of unit 770 C and spread rapidly to adjoining units. Approximately 22 Condominium units were damaged by fire, smoke, and water, from firefighting operations. One Firefighter and one civilian were transported to the local medical center with minor injuries. The fire caused an estimated 1.5 million in damages.

Source : Annapolis FD

