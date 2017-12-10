Edgewater man gets 10 years for sexual abuse of minor

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Gabriel Morales, 31, of Edgewater was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Gabriel Morales, 31, of Edgewater was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

“Mr. Morales traumatized the victim in her own home and violated the trust of her entire family,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to Judge Jaklitsch for passing such a strong sentence, and applaud the victim’s courage in reporting this crime and allowing my office to advocate for justice on her behalf.”

On April 27, 2017, Annapolis Police received a report of child sex offense. Upon interviewing the 11 year old victim at the Department of Social Services Child Advocacy Center, police learned that Gabriel Morales, the boyfriend of the victim’s family member, committed repeated acts of sexual abuse when the victim was approximately 6 to 9 years old. The victim lived in the same household as Morales at the time the abuse occurred.

Morales pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor on October 4, 2017. He was sentenced to 25 years suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration, and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. Morales is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Reva Chopra prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

