DUI crashes on the rise as holidays near

As the holiday seasons kicks in to high gear, Maryland State Police respond to an increased number of alcohol related crashes this weekend throughout the state.

From Friday, December 15 through the early morning hours of today, Maryland State Police responded to eighteen crashes involving alcohol across the state. Last year at the same time, Maryland State Police responded to thirteen alcohol related crashes throughout Maryland.

Six crashes occurred on Friday, December 15, 2017, two of which occurred in Prince George’s County. The other four occurred in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s Counties.

Eight crashes occurred on Saturday, December 16, 2017, including two in Baltimore County, two in Frederick County, two in Cecil County, and one in Prince George’s County and one in Howard County. Three crashes occurred yesterday in three different counties including Cecil, Frederick and Harford. One crash occurred at 12:45 a.m. this morning in Carroll County.

Troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks who patrol every county will continue to focus enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during the holiday season. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Extra holiday traffic this week through New Year’s includes additional Maryland state troopers who will be using a variety of patrol initiatives to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety of travelers.

Troopers urge motorists to avoid impaired driving and plan for a designated driver or a sober ride home. Help us keep Maryland highways safe throughout this holiday season.

