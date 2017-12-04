Department of Health offers cold weather tips in advance of winter

Anne Arundel County residents can safely enjoy the outdoors during cold weather by visiting the “Cold Weather Tips” page of the Department of Health’s website, www.aahealth.org. The webpage includes advice on dressing for cold weather, suggestions for items to have at home in case of a snowstorm, and a list of symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite. Tips for preventing freezing and bursting pipes; advice for maintaining space heaters and fireplaces; and links to information on portable generator safety are also included.

Visit www.aahealth.org, and click on “Cold Weather Tips” under “In the News,” or go to the page directly at www.aahealth.org/cold-weather.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB